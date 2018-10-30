Roger and Mary Belnap moved from the Ogden area to the Bear River Valley in 1991. Since then, they’ve made their mark (and a lot of friends) working at different jobs — Roger at Vulcraft and Union Pacific, Mary at R&R Hardware, Miller Travel Plaza and Bear River Valley Co-op.
Roger Belnap said he and his wife, who live in Penrose, have enjoyed living the rural life the area offers and being productive members of the community. But last year, things took a turn for the worse.
In September 2017, Roger contracted West Nile virus. Most of those unlucky enough to get the rare, mosquito-borne illness experience flu-like symptoms for a little while and then get better, but for some, it develops into something much more serious. In Roger’s case, it led to spinal meningitis, an inflammation of the lining of the spinal cord that causes a variety of debilitating symptoms.
He spent seven months in the hospital, including six weeks in a coma. More than a year later, he remains unable to return to work as he continues to fight it.
“I get tired easy, and I still can’t write my name,” he said in a telephone conversation with the Leader on Friday, Oct. 26. “I’m pretty much at a standstill. All I can do is get stronger.”
That would have been bad enough, but as Roger slowly began to recover, Mary was diagnosed with cervical cancer and has been undergoing aggressive chemotherapy treatments since.
“She’s battling through it pretty good. She’s a good trooper,” Roger said. “It’s been tough, but we’re making it.”
The Belnaps are facing their difficult situation with resolve, and have always been independent people who don’t like to ask for help, but their friends have taken notice of their predicament and won’t take “no” for an answer.
Local auctioneers Greg and Bettie Marble have known the Belnaps since they moved to the area more than 27 years ago. Roger worked for Greg before Greg’s auctioneering days, when he ranched cattle and was part owner of a local sod farm.
The Marbles have taken part in more benefit auctions than they can count over the years, so getting something together for their friends was a no-brainer. They are organizing a public benefit auction and dinner at the Double Diamond Auction Barn at Marble Park in Bothwell this Saturday, Nov. 3, and are asking friends and members of the public to donate auction items.
Local farmer Rick Kent is putting together a dinner that will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the auction at 6 p.m. Bettie Marble said every penny will go to the Belnaps to help with their mounting medical expenses.
“He’s got a lot of friends and so does she, and a bunch of us got together and decided it would be a good way to help,” Greg said.
Roger said he’s not one to ask for or receive help, but he isn’t surprised at the efforts of the Marbles and others involved in organizing the benefit.
“Greg’s an excellent man. He’s always doing stuff for everybody,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Belnaps are holding tight to each other as they endure the fight of their lives.
“We’re not quitters,” Roger said. “Don’t write our obituary.”
BELNAP BENEFIT AUCTION
Saturday, Nov. 3
Marble Park Auction Barn
11150 W. 11200 N., Bothwell
Dinner at 5 p.m., auction 6 p.m.
Auction donation items accepted 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Marble Park Auction Barn through Saturday, Nov. 3
Call (435) 279-0764 or (435) 279-6063 for more information