Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

For the past several years, some students at Bear River High School have been showing up before regular hours at Pete Watkins’ classroom, where they learn skills that will set them up for successful, well-paying careers almost as soon as they walk across the graduation stage.

Among several other subjects he teaches, Watkins oversees the school’s automated manufacturing program, which prepares students to run the high-tech equipment that drives the modern-day manufacturing sector.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.