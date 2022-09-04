bird refuge grebe

A grebe is seen at Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge west of Brigham City earlier this year. Grebes are among the species of birds that have been infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza in Utah recently, although the virus has yet to be confirmed in Box Elder County.

 Leader/Jeff DeMoss

As birds are undergoing fall migrations in Utah, a highly contagious form of avian influenza is spreading in the state once again.

While there still haven't been any confirmed cases of the disease in Box Elder County, the virus is likely present in the area as the Great Salt Lake is among the most important stops in the Western Hemisphere for migrating birds.

