Utah officials have confirmed an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza on a Cache County farm, a week after the highly contagious disease was first found in the state.
Utah Department of Agriculture and Food officials announced the second confirmed case of HPAI in the state in a press release issued Saturday. The first known case in Utah was confirmed in Utah County on April 15.
“The diagnosis of HPAI on this farm is devastating,” Utah State Veterinarian Dean Taylor said. “UDAF is working to contain the disease and prevent it from spreading further in this area.”
The owner of the farm noticed his birds experiencing symptoms of HPAI and contacted UDAF immediately. The farm had been following very strict biosecurity measures.
"UDAF is continuing to work with federal, state, and local partners on the response plan and all infected birds will be depopulated," according to the press release. Additional surveillance and testing will be done in the surrounding area to help prevent further spread of HPAI.
The first case U.S. case in this year's outbreak was detected in wild birds in South Carolina on Jan. 13. While the disease rarely spreads to humans, it's common for the virus to transfer from wild birds to domesticated chickens and other farmed poultry.
Officials at UDAF urge bird owners in Utah to continue to be vigilant in checking their birds for symptoms and ensuring they are following good biosecurity practices. Symptoms include high death loss among flocks, nasal discharge, decreased appetite or water consumption, and lack of coordination in birds. If birds are experiencing any of these symptoms, please contact the state veterinarian’s office immediately at statevet@utah.gov. Early reporting and action will help to contain the disease.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of this strain of HPAI have been detected in the United States. As a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit is recommended as a general food safety precaution.
Anyone involved with poultry production from the small backyard to the large commercial producer should review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds. The U.S. Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has materials about biosecurity, including videos, checklists, and a toolkit available online at: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program/dtf-resources/dtf-resources