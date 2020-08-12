Sports are getting back into full swing at Bear River High School, with some programs already having begun fall competition and others set to begin this week.
Some things will look a bit different this time around as the Utah High School Activities Association has put guidelines and precautions in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but all regular fall sports at BRHS are moving ahead with their seasons as planned.
The football team wrapped up two-a-day practices under the hot summer sun last week, finishing with the annual Red and White Game last Friday. The season opens this Friday at Juan Diego, whom the Bears defeated last year in Garland. The following week is the home opener as the Bears will host Morgan at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21.
After traveling to Bonneville on Aug. 28, Bear River wraps up the nonconference portion of its schedule with a historic matchup against Box Elder in the annual Golden Spike Game. Box Elder will come to Garland on Friday, Sept. 4 for the 100th edition of the longest-running high school football rivalry in the state, with the Bears eager to avenge a 54-34 loss to the Bees in Brigham City last season.
Under Head Coach Chris Wise and Defensive Coordinator Jared Lish, Bear River has established a reputation for hard-nosed defense, and that isn’t expected to change. But while it’s been tough for opponents to score against them, the Bears have had their own struggles on the offensive side.
With quarterback Josh Payne running the offense, Kace Jones in the rushing game and an offensive line anchored by returning seniors Trevin Toone, Braden Munns, Hunter Pugsley and Baxter Wise, along with a talented supporting cast of receivers, Wise said the pieces are in place for putting up more points this fall.
“The main thing is to get the ball into our playmakers’ hands,” Wise said.
He said the offense this year is focused on getting back to “Bear River football,” with more two-back sets and the quarterback under center to establish the run game, which helps set up the air attack.
“It will look a lot like what our state championship years looked like,” Wise said, referring to his state title-winning teams in 2003, 2004 and 2006.
A recent Deseret News straw poll has the Bears picked to finish fifth out of six teams in Region 11 this year, with an always-talented Sky View squad expected to win the region crown, but Wise said he, as well as his staff and players, have loftier expectations.
“If we play like we are able to, there aren’t many limits to what we can do,” Wise said.
Expectations are also high for this year’s boys and girls cross-country teams. Boys Head Coach Dan Line, now in his 20th season with the program, said this summer was the best turnout he has ever seen, with an average of 35 kids showing up for voluntary summer practices.
“We’ve had our best summer ever,” Line said.
While there have been some notable departures through graduation, the boys side returns a strong squad led by seniors Peter Nielsen, Daniel Curtis, Gabe Wilson, Keyjun Hale and Kourtian Rasmussen.
The undisputed team leader on the girls side will be senior Madison White, the defending Region 11 champion who placed fifth at state last season while setting a new school record.
Line also singled out senior Abby Rhodes, freshman Rebecca Curtis, and a host of juniors including Shylee Kofoed, Liz Phillips, Naomi Tomlinson, Katie Wynn and Cambry Gardner among those looking to make a big impact this fall.
The cross-country season gets under way this Saturday with the Premier Invite at Ridgeline High.
In girls tennis, third-year coach Robert Epling said the Bears are looking this fall to turn a corner, and hopefully some heads in the process.
Epling said there are a lot of girls with significant real-match experience that bring a new level of maturity and leadership to the team. The No. 1 singles spot will be held by junior Erika Olsen, who he said has the potential to win the region title and expects will “easily” make it to this year’s state tournament.
With about 45 girls on the team this year, he said there is also plenty of depth to help get through the season. Epling said the long-term goal is to win region next year and place at state within the next three seasons, although he said this year’s team has the potential to take the region title.
The team’s first competition starts at 4 p.m. today in Garland with a dual match against Carbon High, followed by the Cache Valley Invitational in Logan on Thursday.
“I believe we’re going to surprise the region this year,” Epling said. “I hope people come out to watch.”
The boys golf team is also getting the season going in the coming days, jumping right into region play at Birch Creek in Smithfield on Monday, Aug. 17, under the tutelage of head coach and Skyway Golf & Country Club pro Devin Kidman.
All eyes are on senior Jarett Giles, who burst onto the scene by taking third in state individually as a freshman in 2017. Giles is coming off a junior season in which he came painfully close to winning a state title, coming up just short after forcing a playoff at TalonsCove in the 4A state tournament last season.
Giles’ performance at state last year solidified his spot as a top contender for region and state championships this time around.
While he is the undisputed leader, Giles has a strong supporting cast as the Bears look to unseat defending champions Sky View. Bear River took fifth as a team at state last year and is hoping to improve on that already high placement.
The Bears’ home region match at Skyway is slated to start at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
The volleyball program is looking to make strides this year under new leadership. Following the departure of Jerusha Walsh, first-year Head Coach Jana Brown leads a program that made it to the second round of the state playoffs last year despite winning just four regular-season matches.
The Bears start the new season this Thursday at a road tournament in West Jordan, with the home opened scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 against Ogden.
The girls soccer program is also hoping to turn a corner after winning just two games last season under Head Coach Jesse Esquivel.
The team has already played on the road against Morgan and Rowland Hall. After another road contest at Ben Lomond on Aug. 18, the Bears will play at home for the first time this year when they host the annual rivalry match against Box Elder at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.