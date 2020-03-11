Twenty-five years ago, a new school was founded in Tremonton for sixth- and seventh-graders, making the Box Elder School District the first in northern Utah with a four-tier school system.
Fast forward to today, and Alice C. Harris Intermediate School is on the cutting edge once again as part of the Utah Schools to Watch program.
Harris Intermediate was one of two schools chosen for the Schools to Watch program this year, and as such, will provide a model for other Utah schools to follow in terms of how students are educated and cared for.
The inclusion in the Schools to Watch program is largely due to the efforts of Assistant Principal Todd Barrow, who helped achieve a similar designation for a school he worked at in Colorado. Barrow said the program is specifically designed for students in mid-level education.
“The goal is to help educators use best practices with students aged 11 to 15 because of the unique developmental needs of that age,” he said. “They’re growing faster than at any other time of their lives other than when they’re first born. You’ve got emotional, physical and social needs that are really high.”
Utah Schools to Watch is part of a national program. Prospective schools have to fill out an application, and a panel of educators comes to visit, observing how teachers interact with students in classrooms.
“They come see the things your doing, whether you qualify, so other schools can come see the things you’re doing and learn from you,” Barrow said.
Harris Intermediate started the application process last year under Barrow’s direction, gathering data and making some changes to its processes in order to better meet students’ needs. A team of educators from other schools chosen for the program came to the school and observed for three full days, ate lunch with students, and visited all classrooms.
“They took a microscope to everything we did,” Barrow said.
To make the designation, he said the school made some changes in “developmental responsiveness,” giving students more breaks and time to socialize. It also gave an increased effort toward social equity – “making sure minorities and special needs students are included,” he said.
One of the biggest changes the school has made is something they have called “Win Time.” Twice a day, students who are all caught up with their studies are given a 20-minute break in which they can play sports, games, or just socialize with each other. During those times, students who are a little behind with their coursework get more hands-on time with teachers to help them catch up.
Another way the school earned the designation is through “team teaching,” in which a teacher in a specific subject and a special-needs teacher will teach a class at the same time, “making sure those students who struggle to learn have a little bit of extra support,” Barrow said.
Harris Intermediate is one of 13 schools statewide to be included in Utah Schools to Watch. Bear River Middle School has also been designated in the past.
As part of a national program, Barrow and others from the school will be attending a conference in Washington D.C. in June, where they will also meet with Utah Rep. Rob Bishop.
As part of its inclusion in the program, Barrow and a group of students from the school were recently invited to a day at the state legislature, where they were hosted and recognized by Rep. Joel Ferry in the Utah House of Representatives and Sen. Scott Sandall on the floor of the Utah Senate.
“We were just going to be on the House floor, but Senator Sandall heard we were coming and made a special invitation the Senate,” Barrow said.
Also, the school will hold its own celebration on April 10 to recognize its inclusion in the program.
Being named a Utah School to Watch means Harris Intermediate will now serve as a model for other schools looking to join the program.
“They’ll see some of the things we’re doing and maybe apply some of those things in their own schools,” Barrow said. “We have high expectations for academic excellence. We’re showing growth, showing that our students are learning.”
He said the Schools to Watch designation is fitting for Harris Intermediate because it matches up with the philosophy of the school’s founding principal, Mary Kay Kirkland, who believed in giving kids chances to “move around, socialize, and explore different activities and interests.”
He said Kirkland has been invite to the April 10 celebration at the school in recognition of her dedication to the type of education that helped earn it the Schools to Watch designation.
“That’s what this school was built upon,” Barrow said. “I thought ‘let’s get back to our roots and what this school was founded for.’”