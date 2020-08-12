The Wheatley family loved the splash pad in Tremonton with their cousins. Grandma Wheatley came by and gave them all an ice cream treat. It was a cup and spoon, and the cup was filled with slushie-like ice. Little Kyra enjoyed her first taste of the treat.
Daughter Kate had her birthday last week. She celebrated it with her family and a macaroni and cheese meal she chose herself. She finally got her very own two-wheel scooter. She loves it. All the kids are still loving the hard surfaces to ride on.
Laura took her three oldest girls school shopping. Everly, Georgia and Ruby got all they needed at one store in Ogden. From backpacks to clothes to shoes and socks, all were on display and at reasonable prices. Kate, daughter number four, is beyond excited to be going to kindergarten. She will go school shopping alone with her mother later this month.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen mostly worked on their new, fifth-wheel house trailer. The flooring is now laid, the curtains are in place, and small details are now being planned.
Orson says his hay was a very good yield and has been hauled into the covered barn for winter use.
Jeannette started attending crochet lessons at Marie Roche’s home with three other ladies and Marie. All had a very good time learning and sharing conversation.
The quilting cottage has been primed and will be painted later this month.
Boyd Udy is still working with the Adams family and others putting in new fencing. The old fence needs to be taken down, rolled up and hauled away before the project can be completed with new fence posts and wire.
Boyd is still driving his team in preparation for the draft horse classes at the Box Elder County Fair. He invites all to come on Monday of fair week.
Jim and Starr Mitchell honked as they drove by Winnie Richman’s home with a huge load of winter firewood in the back of their truck. They had been to the mountains with Starr’s brother Patrick, and had worked very hard all day to gather this wood. They all had their wood cutting permits. They do admit the weather was lovely.
They took their girls up to Porcupine Dam with a canoe, lifejackets and fishing poles. Madi caught her first fish.
Jim and Starr are so grateful to all who put out the fire south of their home. They could see the smoke from town as they came home from church. Jim helped fight the fire with his shovel.
All in all, Jim and Starr are exhausted from last week’s many works. “When grandparents keep the children, they work hard!” Starr says.
Winnie Richman gives a huge “Hi” to Connie Archibald, who reads this column and was instrumental in bringing some peace to Winnie’s anxious mind about one of her post-surgery details of treatment. “Thank you, Connie,” Winnie says. “You did great!”
Winnie is very grateful to the Bear River Valley Co-op for supplying her with two good, new tractor batteries for her big tractor. Son Lyle and grandson Brantzen Richman came and took the batteries out so Winnie could trade them in. Then they came again to put the new batteries in, and took the tractor down to the barn for Winnie’s use later on.
Sunday, Lyle and Brantzen, Heather and Greg Lott, and son Colton came to the Double S Bar and got the three bulls off the mountain and away from the cows until next year. They reported the bulls came so readily that the group thought they wanted to come to their corral. Rather than push their luck, the men came and hooked up Winnie’s trailer to haul them the short distance to their corrals. All went well. Winnie is very grateful to the kids for all they did.
Winnie reports feeling very well since her surgery, and has been given permission to go back to her regular work schedule. “But, if you feel tired, please take a short rest. Don’t push too hard at first,” she was told by her doctor’s PA. Winnie will not find it hard to rest.