The last time the Bear River varsity football squad had won a game, some of this year’s players weren’t even in high school yet.
Nearly 22 months removed from the program’s last victory, the Bears got into the win column Friday evening with a combination of versatile offense and tough defense, topping visiting Clearfield 33-14 before the home crowd in Garland.
Senior quarterback Ryker Jeppsen beat the Falcons with his arm and legs, throwing for 162 yards and three touchdowns while adding 108 yards and two more scores on the ground. Both of Jeppsen’s touchdown tosses went to wideout Jace Roberts, who finished with 53 yards receiving.
Running back Tydon Jones put in a full shift with 22 carries for 87 yards, as well as throwing some key blocks for Jeppsen on quarterback keepers.
After Clearfield took the early lead on a long scoring pass in the first quarter, the Bears pulled even with a 27-yard catch and run from Jeppsen to Roberts. The Bears took the lead on shortly before halftime when Jeppsen scored on a 14-yard run, breaking out to his left and diving at the pylon.
After Weston Ballard’s 38-yard scoring grab put Bear River up 19-7 in the third quarter, the Falcons answered with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth, but that’s as close as the visitors would get. Jeppsen found Roberts for another score, then iced the game with a 21-yard touchdown run.
The defense came up big with three second-half turnovers, as Caleb Korth picked off two passes and Ballard recovered a fumble.
Linebacker Tyson Braegger led the defense with seven tackles. Fierce Miller celebrated his birthday with five tackles, two of them for losses.
Bear River still has some work to do cleaning up penalties as the team drew 10 flags for 93 yards, but otherwise took care of the ball without committing a turnover.
The Bears (1-1) are scheduled to play their first road game of the season this week, traveling to Salt Lake City for a showdown with Highland at 7 p.m. Friday. Next week, cross-valley rival Box Elder will visit Garland in the annual battle for the Golden Spike.