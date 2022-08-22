Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The last time the Bear River varsity football squad had won a game, some of this year’s players weren’t even in high school yet.

Nearly 22 months removed from the program’s last victory, the Bears got into the win column Friday evening with a combination of versatile offense and tough defense, topping visiting Clearfield 33-14 before the home crowd in Garland.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you