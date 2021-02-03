The Box Elder County budget in 2012 was $29 million when Stan Summers ran for his first term. His campaign flier stated, "it is time for government to get by on less. time for government to make those same tough decisions."
Commissioner Summers is now in his third term and the budget for 2021 is now $43.8 million. What happened for the government to get by on less? What happened to making those same tough decisions!
When the scheduled bond debt was all paid off, did the citizens get their money back? No, the county kept it and approved a new tax for those that live in the unincorporated areas.
At the December 2020 budget hearing, it was reported by auditor, Tom Kotter, that the county budgets expenses high and revenue low. The county does not have a revenue problem, it has a spending problem.
The county did not need to build a building to house the Bookmobile, nor spend over $250,000 for a property for the "Children's Justice Center." When I asked Commissioner Jeff Scott, if he realized they just expanded the government? He responded that it was for the kids.
The children and future generations will be forced to pay for this program the rest of their lives. If this program does not meet your requirements for care, can you get your money back and go somewhere else? No, the government has your money and you do not get it back; this is why government should not be involved, not the proper role of government.
We cannot keep our Republic when our representatives keep taking the bread and butter off our tables and destroying our liberty.
Thomas Jefferson stated, "Experience hath shown, that even under the best forms of government, those entrusted with power have, in time, and slow operations, perverted into tyranny."
DeAnna Hardy
Brigham City