Bear River Valley Baptist Church has invited Dr. John Thomas to be its new pastor.
John, his wife Ann, and his daughter Addie Beth moved to Northern Utah a couple of years ago with a heart to serve churches and the people of this area. Pastor Thomas has a wealth of experience serving as church planter, pastor, and adjunct seminary professor in numerous places across the U.S. He and his wife have three married sons and nine grandchildren.
BRV Baptist Church invites others to hear Dr. Thomas each Sunday during 10 a.m. services at 119 E. Main St., Tremonton.