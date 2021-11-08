The Bar J Wranglers perform at Bear River High School on Nov. 2, 2019. The Jackson Hole, Wyoming-based group is scheduled to play at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds this Saturday, Nov. 13 as part of its farewell tour.
A 15-year tradition that has delighted local audiences while raising money for local causes is about to end, but not without one last hurrah.
The Bar J Wranglers, a Jackson Hole, Wyo.-based band beloved by fans around the western U.S. and beyond for its combination of bluegrass and humor, will return to Tremonton on Saturday, Nov. 13 as part of the group’s farewell tour. After 44 years of touring and operating the Bar J Chuckwagon in Jackson Hole, the Wranglers are riding into the sunset after a whirlwind tour of many of their favorite locations this fall.
The Tremonton show benefiting Bear River Youth will be held at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds Events Center, 320 N. 1000 W., Tremonton. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at www.showtix4u.com.
Before the show, a Dutch oven dinner provided by the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse will be offered from 4 to 6 p.m. for $25.
For more information, call Clint Munns at (435) 452-1764 or Scott Pella at (435) 279-3484.