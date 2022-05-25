The boys of Bear River baseball have plenty of accomplishments to hang their hats on, even though a state championship isn’t one of them this time around.
After storming their way to a region championship and captivating the local fan base all season long, the Bears’ season came to an end last Wednesday at the 4A state tournament in St. George.
The playoff run began with a sweep of Sky View in Garland May 12 and 13. The No. 5-seeded Bears then headed to Dixie State University, where they started their quest for a state title against No. 4 Snow Canyon on Monday, May 16.
The Bears trailed the Warriors 2-1 after the first inning, but claimed the lead for good with three runs in the top of the second, then broke through with six runs in the third and cruised to a 12-3 win.
Monday’s victory set up a Tuesday showdown with top-ranked Dixie. The Bears held a 1-0 edge until the Flyers tied it up in the top of the fifth, then scored again in the sixth to take a 2-1 lead that ended up being the final margin.
The loss kicked the Bears down into the bottom of the bracket, where they met Snow Canyon once again, and the Warriors were ready this time. After Bear River scored first, Snow Canyon exploded for three runs in the third inning and five more in the fourth as they took an 11-1 win. The Warriors ended up advancing to the championship series, where they fell to state champion Crimson Cliffs.
The trip down south capped a memorable season for the Bears, who fought their way to an overall record of 21-7 and captured the Region 11 crown with a 13-2 mark in region play.
Next year’s team will look quite different after the loss of stellar seniors including aces Ashton and Hunter Harrow, Hunter Smoot, Jhett Roche, Alec Callister, Garrison Marble and Easton Potter. But new faces will step up, and this year’s senior class has set the bar high for future Bears to build on.