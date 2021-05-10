The Bears are headed for the heat of southern Utah for the state playoffs this week after wrapping up the regular season.
The boys of Bear River baseball finished up the Region 11 schedule with a three-game series against Mountain Crest last week, losing the first two games but rebounding with a win to finish it off.
The series started Tuesday, May 4 in Garland where the visiting Mustangs came out firing on all cylinders, taking a 7-0 lead into the bottom of the third inning on the way to an 11-3 win. The Bears hitters were led by Ashton Harrow, who went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, and Easton Lish, who had two hits and an RBI.
Lish took the loss on the mound, with Hunter Harrow pitching in relief.
The following day brought a trip to Hyrum, where the Mustangs prevailed in a defensive battle, scoring the game’s only run in the fourth inning to take a 1-0 victory. The Bears were held to four hits, including two by Lish. Pitcher Ashton Harrow took the loss despite giving up just one run.
On Thursday, the Bears locked up third place in the final region standings with a 6-0 win to avoid the sweep and end the regular season. Bear River had 11 hits and did not commit an error.
Lish again led the Bears at the plate with three hits, while Hunter Smoot and Taden Marble each added two. Marble went the distance on the mound, striking out five and walking one for the win.
The Bears (14-11, 8-7) earned the No. 9 seed in the state 4A tournament and a best-of-three playoff series with another stable of Mustangs. The team heads to Washington to face Crimson Cliffs (14-10, 7-7), the No. 8 seed from a stacked Region 9 that produced this year’s top three seeds in the playoff bracket (Desert Hills, Snow Canyon and Pine View).
The series begins Thursday afternoon and continues Friday morning, with a tiebreaking third game Friday afternoon if necessary. The weather forecast calls for high temperatures in the mid-90s both days.
Bear River is one of three Region 11 schools making the long trek across the state this week. No. 10 seed Green Canyon travels to take on seventh-seeded Dixie, and Sky View and Logan battled each other Monday for a trip to Snow Canyon.
Ridgeline and Mountain Crest earned the right to play at home this week. Ridgeline won the Region 11 crown, but Mountain Crest edged the Riverhawks in the final RPI standings to take the No. 5 seed, while Ridgeline is seeded sixth.