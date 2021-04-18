After losing a close game earlier in the week against Sky View, the Bear River baseball team got its revenge on Friday.
The Bears hosted the Bobcats last week on Tuesday and Friday. It was supposed to be a three-game series, but Wednesday’s game in Smithfield was rained out.
On Tuesday, Sky View scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed, hanging on for a 6-5 win on the road. The Bears scored two fourth-inning runs to pull within 4-3 and scored once in each in the sixth and seventh innings to keep it close.
Easton Lish took the loss on the mound for Bear River, but also struck out eight batters and went 2-for-4 at the plate with one RBI.
On Friday, the Bears bounced back and shut out the Bobcats 10-0 in Garland. Leading 2-0 after three innings, Bear River’s bats came alive as the home team scored four runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to end the contest early.
The Bears amassed 15 hits from nine different players, led by Garrison Marble, who went 3-for-3 at the plate and drove in three runs. Lish added three more RBIs on 2-for-4 hitting. Hunter Harrow, Ashton Harrow and Hunter Smoot had two hits apiece.
Ashton Harrow also got the win on the mound in a stellar performance, pitching a no hitter while striking out two Sky View batters.
Last Wednesday’s canceled game was tentatively scheduled to be made up on Monday afternoon in Smithfield.
The Bears (8-7 overall, 2-3 Region 11) are now slated for three more three-game series against region foes to finish the regular season. Up next is Logan (2-14, 0-6), with games scheduled for Tuesday and Friday in Logan and Wednesday in Garland.