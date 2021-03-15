Much like the softball team, the Bear River baseball team headed south to start its season last week.
The Bears traveled to Dixie High in St. George for the Dixie Sunshine Classic, featuring Bear River, Box Elder, Cedar, Dixie, Maple Mountain, Payson and Springville.
Bear River went 1-2 for the tournament, starting off the season with a big win over Payson before dropping games to Springville and Dixie.
Against Payson last Thursday, the Bears came out strong with 12 runs in the first three innings, and the game was ended after five innings due to the Utah High School Activities Association’s mercy rule, which states that “games shall be called after five or more innings when either team is behind ten or more runs.”
Five different Bear players batted runs in, led by Easton Lish, who had four RBIs.
Pitcher Ashton Harrow had three RBIs as well as picking up the win on the mound.
Marcus Callister batted two runs in, while Rhett Christensen and Jhett Roche each had one RBI.
Things got tougher after that. The Bears played on Friday against Springville, with the Red Devils coming away with a 4-2 win.
Heading into the sixth inning, the Bears held a 2-0 lead after scoring in the first and fourth, but Springville rallied with two-run innings in the sixth and eighth. Lish and Callister each had an RBI, while Harrow took the loss on the mound.
Bear River finished up the tournament against hosts Dixie in a Saturday matchup. The Flyers scored three first-inning runs and never looked back as they held the Bears to just one run in a 7-1 victory.
Pitcher Talon Marble took the loss for the Bears.