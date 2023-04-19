Support Local Journalism

The Bears’ five-game winning streak came to a screeching halt last week as they were swept by Green Canyon in a doubleheader in Garland on Friday and a single game Saturday in North Logan.

In the first round of Friday’s twinbill, the Bears came out swinging and led 4-0 after two innings, but the Wolves evened things up with four runs in the fifth and added the decisive score in the sixth to pull out a 6-5 win. Ryker Jeppsen, Holden Potter and Degan Rigby combined for six of the Bears’ nine hits. Green Canyon had just six hits, but found them at more opportune times.


