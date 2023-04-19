The Bears’ five-game winning streak came to a screeching halt last week as they were swept by Green Canyon in a doubleheader in Garland on Friday and a single game Saturday in North Logan.
In the first round of Friday’s twinbill, the Bears came out swinging and led 4-0 after two innings, but the Wolves evened things up with four runs in the fifth and added the decisive score in the sixth to pull out a 6-5 win. Ryker Jeppsen, Holden Potter and Degan Rigby combined for six of the Bears’ nine hits. Green Canyon had just six hits, but found them at more opportune times.
The Wolves took control in the later game on Friday, scoring three runs in the third inning and four in the fourth to leave town with a 9-1 win. The Bears had just four hits, including Jessie Kidd’s RBI in the second inning for Bear River’s only score of the game.
The Bears headed to North Logan hoping to avoid the series sweep on Saturday, but were turned back in another 6-5 loss. Green Canyon pulled even with Bear River with a run in the bottom of the sixth, and reigned supreme in walk-off fashion, courtesy of a run-scoring single by Jaken Petersen one inning later. Petersen also singled and walked in two of his earlier plate appearances.
Five different Bear River players had one hit and three of them were doubles, courtesy of Easton Goodliffe, Ryker Jeppsen and Tyton Roche.
This week, the Bears (7-5, 3-3) have a three-game series with Mountain Crest, starting in Garland on Tuesday, heading over to Hyrum on Wednesday, then coming back to finish things up in Garland on Friday (3:30 p.m. start).
