The first road game of the season also turned out to be the first loss for the Bear River High boys basketball squad, but the team rebounded with a victory to cap off last week.
The Bears traveled to Roy High on Wednesday, Dec. 9, coming away with a 46-55 defeat at the hands of the Royals, then traveled to Murray two days later, where they bounced back to win a squeaker in overtime against Cottonwood High, 59-57.
On Wednesday, Bear River struggled against the Roy tandem of Kobe Schriver and Mason Thueson, who scored 20 points apiece to pace the home team. Kace Jones led the Bears with 14 points, with Jarett Giles adding nine points and Chase Adams scoring seven.
Against the Colts on Friday, Jones again paced Bear River in scoring. The Bears let a 10-point halftime lead slip away as the hosts forced overtime, but the visitors kept their composure and managed to come away with the narrow victory.
Jones led all scorers with 25 points, while Adams had nine points and Kaleb Barfuss chipped in eight.
The team has no scheduled competition this week, giving coaches and players time to plan for the annual grudge match against cross-valley rivals Box Elder on Tuesday, Dec. 22. The Bees will be hungry for a win after opening the season with losses to Olympus, Green Canyon and Provo, followed by matchups this week against Weber, Davis and Taylorsville.