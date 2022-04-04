The Bear River track and field teams were well represented on the podium at the annual Cache Box Invitational meet, which this year was held at Box Elder High in Brigham City.
For the boys, Braxton Hurst was the first to cross the finish line in the 400-meter race. After taking first in the heats with a time of 51.52 seconds, Hurst bettered his own finish in the finals, coming in at 51.03 seconds to beat the rest of the field. Hurst also took third in the 200-meter race (23.16).
Fellow senior Kenneth Pingel also earned a first-place finish with a personal-best time of 2:03.49 in the 800 meters. Teammate Matthew Spotten cracked the top 10, finishing at 2:09.66 to claim eighth place.
The Bears also took the top spot in the 4x400 (3:27.76) and 4x800 (8:45.44) relays, and finished fourth (46.41) in the 4x100 and fifth (1:37.33) in the 4x200.
Daxton Sorensen's high jump of 6 feet, 2 inches was enough to take first in that event, rounding out the top finishes for the Bears. Teige White took third in the triple jump (38 feet, 6 inches).
In the 1600 meters, Ammon Hunter (4:39.49, 3rd) and Braxton Craven (4:41.35) took third and fourth place for the Bears.
In the 100-meter dash, Josh Fowler (11.49, 3rd) and Tucker Cutler (11.75, 7th) earned top-10 finishes for Bear River.
Will Rhodes took third (16.53) in the 110-meter hurdles.
In field events, Isaac Evans earned another first-place finish for the Bears with a shot put throw of 47 feet, 4 inches. Tydon Jones took sixth in javelin (134 feet, 7.5 inches).
Overall, the boys took second as a team (103.5), behind only the host Bees (166.5).
GIRLS
On the girls side, Naomi Tomlinson led the way for the Bears. The senior took third in the 400 meters (1:02.38) and sixth in the 200 meters (27.99).
Madison Auble was the first Bear to finish the 800 meters (2:41.71, 24th), followed by Rebecca Curtis (2:45.31, 33rd).
Liz Phillips took sixth in the 1600 meters (5:42.47), with teammates Auble (6:13.47) and Katie Wynn (6:14.40) taking 27th and 28th. Phillips also finished 11th in the 3200 meters (12:46.14).
In 100-meter hurdles, finishing for Bear River were Hayden Randall (17.82, 6th) and Mattie Johnston (18:02, 7th).
The Bears took third in the 4x200 (1:51.88) and 4x400 (4:17.48) relays, sixth in the 4x800 (11:02.62), and seventh in the 4x100 (55.55).
Erica Payne took sixth in the shot put (32 feet, 11 inches), followed by teammates Lexi Westmoreland (26 feet, 5.5 inches, 17th), Gracie Riley (25 feet, 1 inch, 19th) and Emmeline Rees (22 feet, 9 inches, 25th).
Riley had the best finish for Bear River in the javelin (102 feet, 3.5 inches, 6th), along with Payne (83 feet, 6 inches, 11th) and Westmoreland (78 feet, 10.5 inches, 14th).
Westmoreland also placed sixth in the long jump (15 feet, 3 inches), followed by Madalyn Bird (13 feet, 4.5 inches, 22nd) and Samantha George (12 feet, 10 inches, 25th).
The girls finished sixth in team scoring (43). Box Elder took the top team spot with 195 points.