The Bear River boys relay teams brought one state title home to Garland and had two other top-three finishes to lead the Bears track and field teams at the combined 1A-4A state championships last week at Davis High in Kaysville.
The Bears’ 4x200 relay team took first with a time of 1 minute, 31.62 seconds. The 4x400 team finished second (3:23.85), while the 4x100 team took third (43.77). In the 4x800, the Bear boys finished sixth (8:24.45).
In other boys’ races, Braxton Hurst took fifth in the 400 meters (51.10), while Gabriel Wilson (1:59.07, 4th) and Ammon Hunter (2:02.01, 9th) placed in the top 10 in the 800 meters.
In distance running, Peter Nielsen took 18th in both the 1600 meters (4:39.41) and 3200 meters (10:09.54).
Kace Jones delivered the best individual results for Bear River, taking second in the javelin (185-04) and fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.38). Isaac Evans took ninth in shot put (42-04).
In the girls’ races, Naomi Tomlinson finished eighth in the 400 meters (1:01.76). Madison White took ninth in the 1600 meters (5:22.38) while Liz Phillips finished 12th (5:29.50). White finished eighth in the 3200 meters (11:29.19).
The girls relay teams finished ninth in the 4x400 (4:17.45), 10th in the 4x200 (1:50.81) and 11th in the 4x800 (10:25.53).
In girls’ field events, Erica Payne took 15th in shot put (30-05) while Gracie Riley finished 12th in javelin (99-04).