Playing at home tends to give a team an extra boost — perhaps more so in golf than in any other sport, as the players have had more chances to learn the subtle slopes of the greens and other nuances of their home course.
The Bear River boys’ squad, which had already proven to be a strong contender for the Region 11 title this year, used that knowledge and experience to its advantage last week in its annual home tournament at Skyway Golf & Country Club.
Jarett Giles was the best player at Skyway on Monday, Aug. 24, and his fellow Bears turned in a strong overall performance to take the win, as well as the lead in the overall region standings.
After finishing just one stroke out of a tie for first a week earlier at Birch Creek in Smithfield, Bear River shot a team score of 302 to put itself in first place. Ridgeline (306) took second, followed by Green Canyon (310), Sky View (332), Logan (333) and Mountain Crest (341).
Giles was the only player to break 70 on the day, carding a 3-under-par 69 to take individual medalist honors. Dylan Christensen tied for third with an even-par 72, while Dalton Jones finished in a four-way tie for seventh place with a score of 79. Ryker Bennett rounded out the Bears’ team score with an 82.
The race for Region 11 continues this Thursday, Sept. 3 at Logan River Golf Course in a tournament hosted by Mountain Crest.