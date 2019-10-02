The Bear River boys golf team finished the regular season strong in Davis County last week, wrapping up a second-place finish in Region 11 as the squad heads to Utah County this week for the state championships.
Sky View once again took the region title, but the Bears distinguished themselves as a clear second and a potential force to be reckoned with at TalonsCove in Saratoga Springs, the site of the 4A state tournament today and Thursday.
Last week, the region tournament started on Monday, Sept. 23 at Davis Park Golf Course in Fruit Heights. Jarett Giles and Dallon Schultz both shot a 2-over-par 73, tying for second individually and leading Bear River to a team score of 303, two strokes better than third-place Logan. Dalton Jones’ 77 and Dylan Christensen’s 80 rounded out the Bears’ team score for the day.
The tournament moved to Hubbard Golf Course at Hill Air Force Base on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
With Sky View having already wrapped up the Region 11 title on Monday, the Bears focused on maintaining their hold on second place, which they did by shooting a team score of 319 for a two-day total of 622.
Giles and Schultz stayed in top form at Hubbard, with Giles shooting 74 and Schultz carding a 77. Giles finished second overall for the two-day tournament, while Schultz came in third.
For the season, Sky View tallied 47 team points to take the region title. Bear River was second with 35 points, followed by Green Canyon at 29 points. Ridgeline and Logan tied with 25 points, meaning five Region 11 teams will be competing at state this week instead of the usual four.
Individually, Giles scored 82 points on the season, placing him second in region behind Sky View senior Ryan Seamons. Schultz also finished in the top 12, tying for sixth with 32 individual points for the season.
Perennial power Park City left 4A for the 5A ranks this year, but the field at state this week will still have some familiar contenders in attendance. Desert Hills, Canyon View and the Bobcats are all seen as frontrunners, with Bear River and several other schools looking to pull the upset.