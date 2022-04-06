It was an ideal start to the region schedule last week for the Bear River baseball team, which recorded three dominant wins in sweeping Sky View and now sits in a three-way tie atop the Region 11 standings.
The series started Tuesday, March 29 in Smithfield, where the Bears found themselves down 0-2 after two innings, but bounced back to take the lead in the fifth and went on to win 9-4. Garrison Marble drove in three runs on three hits and Alec Callister also connected three times to score one as the Bears amassed 12 hits while allowing just four. Hunter Harrow struck out five in six innings to earn the win on the mound.
The series returned to Garland on Wednesday, and the Bears didn’t skip a beat as they scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on the way to a 10-2 victory. Marble had three hits again, as did Smoot. Ashton Harrow got the win on the mound, allowing seven hits but just two runs in seven innings.
Friday brought another trip to Smithfield, where the Bear bats remained hot in a 15-4 victory for the visitors. The game was called after a fifth inning in which Bear River brought 10 base runners home. Garrison Marble and Talon Marble each went 3-of-4 at the plate, including a triple for each, and combined to drive in seven runs. Degan Rigby earned the win on the mound, giving up five hits in four innings.
The Bears were planning to head to Lehi on Monday for a nonconference matchup with Skyridge in their only scheduled game this week. Region 11 play is set to resume next week, with Bear River hosting Logan on April 12 and 15, with a road trip to play the Grizzlies sandwiched in between on April 13.
Bear River, Ridgeline and Mountain Crest all swept their region opponents last week and now sit tied atop the Region 11 standings at 3-0. Heading into this week, the Bears’ overall record stood at 10-2.