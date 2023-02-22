...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction laws
may be enacted. Heavy snow will impact the Wednesday morning
commute. Blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility on
I-84 from Tremonton to the Idaho border.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
4 PM MST TUESDAY FEBRUARY 21 TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 22...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of northern Utah and
southeast Idaho including the northern Wasatch Range, the Bear
River Range, and the foothills surrounding Cache and Bear Lake
Valleys.
* WHEN...In effect from 4 PM MST this afternoon to 6 AM MST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Very heavy snow, rain down low, and drifting from
sustained and gusty west winds will create widespread areas of
unstable snow. Both human triggered and natural avalanches are
likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30
degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Bear River boys complete regular season, head to playoffs
The final games of Region 11 play are in the books, as Bear River lost both games last week but still maintained its place in the region standings heading into the state tournament this week.
Last week started with a trip to Logan on Wednesday. The Bears held a 1-point lead at halftime, but the Grizzlies came out in the third and outscored the visitors 14-4, then held on in the fourth quarter for a 56-46 victory.
The Bears were led by Owen Olsen with 12 points. Gherig Marble chipped in nine points.
Friday was senior night in Garland, with this year’s lone senior Denver Reese being honored as the Bears hosted Green Canyon. The event also provided an opportunity to recognize the nine seniors on the cheer squad (Emmy Wood, Kaden Erickson, Kyla Eliason, Lexy Blackner, Allee Schulze, Marcie Arteaga, Kamree Morgan, Emma Payne and Kaycee Summers) as well as the four on the drill team (Morgan Bingham, Brinley Higgs, Hazlee Reeder and Sadie Marshall).
The the Wolves finished with some tough defense on the Bears (12-10, 3-7) in the final quarter. Green Canyon went into the fourth trailing 48-42, but outscored Bear River 12-2 in the period to secure the 54-50 win.
Bear River was paced by Bridger Barfuss with 14 points. Owen Olsen added 12.
It was a disappointing loss for Bear River in its final home game of the season, but didn’t really change the bigger picture. The boys remained in fourth place in the final Region 11 standings and will finish the season with a winning record.
The 4A state tournament bracket released on Saturday gave the Bears the No. 9 seed, sending them back to Logan for a first-round rematch with the No. 8-seeded Grizzlies on Tuesday night, after the Leader went to press. The winner of that contest advances to play No. 1 seed Sky View at 11 a.m. Thursday at Utah State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.