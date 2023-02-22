Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The final games of Region 11 play are in the books, as Bear River lost both games last week but still maintained its place in the region standings heading into the state tournament this week.

Last week started with a trip to Logan on Wednesday. The Bears held a 1-point lead at halftime, but the Grizzlies came out in the third and outscored the visitors 14-4, then held on in the fourth quarter for a 56-46 victory.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.