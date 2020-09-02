After a tough showing at the Premier Invite to start the season, the varsity boys of the Bear River High cross-country team showed their mettle during a region tri-meet at Sky View on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The boys were led by seniors Daniel Curtis and Peter Nielsen, who jockeyed with the other top runners for over 2.5 miles before moving to the front to stay. Curtis took first (16:52) and Nielsen finished second (16:56). They were soon followed by fellow seniors Keyjun Hale (17:42, 6th) and Gabe Wilson (17:45, 7th). First-year varsity runner and junior Phillip Gallegos secured the team win by also finishing in the top 10 with a great time and place (17:46, 8th).
“We have been running mostly in the mornings this summer because so many of our athletes work,” Head Coach Dan Line said. “We aren’t used to the heat, but the boys pushed through that and not being rested.”
Line said the boys’ plan was to go out conservative the first mile then slowly give it their all. Logan was clearly ahead after the first half mile, but with a mile to go, the Bears started to move.
In addition to the varsity win, the junior varsity team swept the top nine places and earned a perfect score.
“What an awesome race so early in the season,” Line said. “If they keep up the teamwork and togetherness, great things will happen.”
Finishing in the remaining varsity spots were juniors Matt Spotten (18:03, 11th) and Will Rhodes (18:34, 15th). Varsity team scores were Bear River 24, Sky View 52 and Logan 54.
In the girls race, Madison White continued to shine and do well, finishing second (19:28) despite taking a wrong turn at one point.
“She (White) is running well and there will be more chances soon to have a great race,” Girls Head Coach Tyrell Neal said.
Winning the race was Sky View senior Kate Dickson, whom White beat by a few seconds for the region title last year.
Junior Shylee Kofoed, who has been recovering from injury, managed to complete
the meet without any setbacks and finished fifth (22:30). Following her and placing in the top 10 for the second week in a row was freshman Rebecca Curtis, who placed sixth (22:34). Junior Katie Wynn made it three in a row to place seventh (22:37).
Finishing in the final varsity spot for the first time ever was a new team member, senior Kaitlyn McKee.
The girls finished second behind Sky View in the team standings. The final team scores were Sky View 25, Bear River 39, and Logan 67.
Next up for the Bears team is the Top of Utah Invitational on Sept. 4 at the Weber County Fairgrounds. Spectators are allowed, but facemasks are mandatory.