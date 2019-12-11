The Bear River boys basketball team kicked off the 2019-20 season last week, hosting the annual Bear River Classic in Garland and picking up three wins to get things off on the right foot.
On Thursday, Dec. 5, the Bears hosted Ben Lomond. The visiting Scots got off to a hot start and led 40-34 at halftime, but the hosts rode a strong third quarter to victory and came away with an 81-70 win. The Bear River seniors led the way, as Mark Huber scorched the Scots for 35 points, Ren Fonnesbeck added 20, and Logan Litchford notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Next up were the Ogden Tigers on Friday, Dec. 6. This time the Bears jumped out to an early lead and never looked back on the way to a 78-60 victory. Huber led the way again with 24 points, with Fonnesbeck scoring 17 and Litchford chipping in 15.
The weekend wrapped up on Saturday, Dec. 7 with a game against North Sanpete, which the Bears won 65-45. Nearly everyone on the Bear River roster saw playing time as the seniors once again led in the scoring column, with 10 Bears finding the bottom of the net at least once. Junior Kace Jones pulled down 8 rebounds, while junior Trevin Toone filled the stat line with 7 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and a steal.
The Bears continue their home stand this week, with matchups in Garland against Northridge on Wednesday and Roy on Friday. After this week, the next home game won’t be until Jan. 10, when Bear River opens Region 11 play against Sky View in a rematch of last season’s 4A championship game.