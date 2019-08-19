Last season, the Bear River High football team had to play its first three games on the road while construction on the track around their home field was finishing up.
This time around, the Bears opened their schedule in the familiar confines of home, taking on Juan Diego on Friday, Aug. 16 in Garland to start things off.
Showcasing a new spread offense led by senior quarterback Ren Fonnesbeck, Bear River looked mostly sharp in its debut as the team rode a strong second quarter to a 27-14 victory.
Fonnesbeck threw for three touchdowns with no interceptions and ran for another, with wideout Josh Payne on the receiving end of two of those passing scores.
The visiting Soaring Eagle took an early 7-0 lead on a 4-yard touchdown run, but the Bears evened the score on the next possession when Fonnesbeck found Payne for a 17-yard touchdown.
Bear River opened things up in the second quarter, with Fonnesbeck scoring on a 9-yard run and later finding Payne again for a 27-yard touchdown pass. Juan Diego pulled within six on a two-yard run in the third quarter, but Fonnesbeck found Garrison Marble for a 12-yard touchdown to seal the deal in the fourth quarter.
The Bears were playing without Head Coach Chris Wise on the sideline while Wise served a one-game suspension, but the team didn’t skip a beat with longtime defensive coordinator Jared Lish taking over head coaching duties for the game. New offensive coordinator Don Hawes had the spread offense clicking as the Bears amassed 300 yards of offense, while the always-stout defense held the visitors to just 155 total yards.
Fonnesbeck ended up with 198 yards through the air and led the team in rushing with 44 yards, with Marble and Chance Udy chipping in 32 and 25 yards on the ground, respectively.
Udy and Marble also got involved in the passing game, with Udy catching three balls for 26 yards and Marble with the fourth-quarter touchdown grab. Payne led all receivers with three catches for 55 yards and the two scores, while Kace Jones had four grabs for 53 yards and Klayson Roberts caught two balls for 43 yards.
On defense, which has long been the team’s calling card, the Bears forced two turnovers as Dillon Marble recovered a fumble and picked off a pass. In true team fashion, eight Bears recorded two or more tackles in the game, and Bear River held Juan Diego to just two of 10 on third-down conversions.
With a solid effort on both sides of the ball, one area in which the Bears will be looking to improve is penalties, as they were flagged 11 times for a total of 93 yards.
Last Friday’s win gives the Bears momentum heading into the all-important Golden Spike rivalry matchup against Box Elder this Friday, Aug. 23. Because of the construction last season, the game will be in Brigham City for the second straight year. The Bears will be looking to avenge a 29-7 loss to the Bees a year ago.
Kickoff for the Golden Spike Game is slated for 7 p.m.