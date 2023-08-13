The Bear River football team started the 2023 season off in style, using a balanced attack to defeat visiting Cedar Valley 31-7 on Friday night in Garland.
Tydon Jones found paydirt on a hard-fought 1-yard run for the Bears' first touchdown of the season, then ran for a two-point conversion to put the home team up 8-0 in the first quarter.
The Bears built a 14-0 lead in the second quarter on a spectacular throw-and-catch from Owen Olsen to Tyson Braegger. Facing fourth-and-10 at the Cedar Valley 19, Olsen threw one high with a defender bearing down on him and found Braegger, who outleaped his cover man in the end zone.
The Aviators from Eagle Mountain, who play in the larger 5A classification, responded with a strong drive capped by a 2-yard touchdown run to pull within seven points. But the visitors wouldn't score again as the Bear River defense clamped down.
Jace Roberts' 12-yard catch-and-run later in the second quarter put the Bears up 21-7 at halftime.
The Bears extended their lead in the second half on a 2-yard scoring run by Jones in the third quarter, then capped the victory with a 29-yard field goal by Stone Higley in the fourth.
Bear River finished with 404 yards of total offense, including 235 through the air and 169 on the ground. Olsen completed 14 of 23 passes and two touchdowns to offset two interceptions. Jones led the rushing attack with 115 yards and the Bears' other two scores. Roberts led all receivers with four catches for 111 yards and the second-quarter score, including a 63-yard catch-and-run early in the game that set up the first touchdown.
The Bears defense held Cedar Valley to 225 total yards. Xavier Lish and Aiden Wilson had seven tackles each, including two sacks for Wilson. In addition to his touchdown catch, Braegger also picked off two Aviators passes on defense, including an acrobatic move in the first half in which he tipped the ball high in the air and came down with it.
Bear River (1-0, 0-0) now faces its first road trip of the season at Morgan on Friday, Aug. 18, then travels to Brigham City on Aug. 25 to face rivals Box Elder for the Golden Spike and annual bragging rights. The next home game is slated for Friday, Sept. 1 when the Bears will host Carbon to wrap up the nonconference portion of their schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.