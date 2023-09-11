For the second straight week, an explosive offense complemented by stingy defense proved a recipe for success for the Bear River High football team.
The Bears scored early and often while keeping Logan out of the end zone until the outcome was well in hand in a 50-6 drubbing of the visiting Grizzlies on Homecoming Night Friday, Sept. 8 in Garland.
A touchdown pass from Owen Olsen to Talon Marble got the scoring party started in the first quarter. Olsen also threw scoring passes to Tyson Braegger and Jace Roberts in the first quarter.
The onslaught continued in the second period, with touchdown passes from Olsen to Tydon Jones, Kolton Summers and again to Roberts. The Bears led 43-0 at halftime.
Olsen's seventh touchdown pass of the evening, this time to Kash Avery, extended the Bear River lead to 50-0 in the third quarter. Logan got a consolation score in the fourth quarter, well after the damage had already been done, to provide the final margin.
The Bears finished with 408 yards of total offense. Roberts completed 15 of 24 passes for 263 yards to go with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. Roberts led the way on the receiving end with five catches for 168 yards and two scores. Jones led the rushing attack with 85 yards on the ground.
Braegger led the defense with seven tackles, while Aiden Wilson added five stops including two sacks. Caleb Korth and Summers each had an interception to help keep the momentum in the Bears' favor.
With the win, Bear River improved its overall record to 3-2, including a 1-0 mark in Region 11 play to join a three-way tie atop the region standings with Mountain Crest and Sky View.
The Bears now embark on back-to-back road trips, starting with a trip to Sky View this Friday to take on the Bobcats. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. in Smithfield.
Editor's note: Special thanks to Drew Nielson at Bearded Lumberjack LLC for providing game photos. Visit his website at www.lumberjackphoto.com and check him out on Instagram (@lumberjackphoto)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.