The Bear River volleyball team continued its nonconference portion of the schedule, hosting its first two home matches last week with mixed results.
The Bears hosted Ogden on Tuesday, Aug. 18, falling 1-3 to the visiting Tigers. They rebounded two days later against Ben Lomond, dominating the first three sets to take their second victory of the season.
Against Ogden, Bear River won a close first set 26-24, but dropped the next three by scores of 17-25, 22-25 and 12-25.
Against Ben Lomond, Bear River jumped on the Scots early, easily taking the first set 25-6. Ben Lomond showed more life the second set, but the Bears still took it 25-19, and closed the weary visitors out 25-8 in the third.
At this point in the season, Kate Dahle leads the Bears with 13 kills. Other team statistical leaders include Carlee Miller (4 blocks), Maizy Giles (7 serving aces and 3 receptions), Kortnie Burton (3 digs) and Kira Hurd (28 assists).
The Bears (2-3) had just one match on the schedule this week, a Tuesday trip to Bountiful to take on Viewmont. The Vikings were still looking for their first win of the season heading into Tuesday’s match.