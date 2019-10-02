The familiar confines of Garland and the support of the home crowd weren’t enough to get the Bears over the hump, as the girls soccer team dropped two more contests last week on the back end of a four-match home stand.
Hosting Logan on Tuesday, Sept. 24, Bear River got goals from Makenzie Lorimer and Jenna Park, but the visiting Grizzlies found the back of the net five times and left with a 5-2 victory. All of the game’s goals were scored in the first half, as both teams settled in defensively after halftime.
The Bears then hosted Green Canyon on Thursday, Sept. 26. Looking to avenge a 9-1 loss on the Wolves’ home turf earlier in the season, Bear River stood tall defensively on its home pitch and sent the match to overtime in a scoreless tie.
Six minutes into overtime, Green Canyon scored by cleaning up a shot that rebounded off the crossbar, and the Wolves escaped Garland with a 1-0 win. It was the third overtime game this season for the Bears, and the third overtime defeat.
With three games left in the regular season, Bear River needed three wins and a lot of help from other teams this week and next to make it to postseason play. The Bears played at region-leading Ridgeline on Tuesday, Oct. 1 before returning for their last home game of the year this Thursday, Oct. 3 against Mountain Crest. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Bear River heads to Sky View for the Region 11 finale on Tuesday, Oct. 8.