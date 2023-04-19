(Left to right) Bear River’s Katie Reid, Mattie Johnston and Saige Murray compete in the 100-meter hurdles Thursday, April 13 in Garland. Johnston took first in the event and Murray third over runners from Sky View and Mountain Crest.
(Left to right) Bear River’s Katie Reid, Mattie Johnston and Saige Murray compete in the 100-meter hurdles Thursday, April 13 in Garland. Johnston took first in the event and Murray third over runners from Sky View and Mountain Crest.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Bear River runners took eight of the top 10 spots in the boys' 100-meter dash at a tri-meet with Sky View and Mountain Crest Thursday, April 13 in Garland.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Gracie Meeds took first place in the girls' 100 meters in a tri-meet with Mountain Crest and Sky View Thursday, April 13 in Garland.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Bear River's Conner Jensen competes in the 110-meter hurdles Thursday, April 13 in Garland.
The sun came out just in time to melt the snow last Thursday as Bear River hosted Sky View and Mountain Crest in a Region 11 tri-meet in Garland.
The Bears were dominant in sprinting events, taking first in the 100, 200 and 400 meters on the boys’ side as well as the 100 and 200 on the girls’ side. They also earned top finishes in several other events.
The boys took eight of the top 10 spots in the 100 meters, led by Tucker Cutler (11.70), Teige White (11.89) and Braxton Craven (11.91). They also took the top five spots in the 200 meters (Craven, 23.51; Bryan Hamson, 23.84; Reggie Hess, 24.52; Tiran Fertig, 24.66; Vincent Fertig, 24.76); and placed first and second in the 400 (Vincent Fertig, 52.49; Ren Hunter, 56.74).
Some other highlights for the boys on the track included first-, second- and third-place finishes in 300-meter hurdles (Conner Jensen, 43.62; James Anderson, 44.75; Carter Hamson, 47.82); second and third in 110-meter hurdles (Conner Jensen, 17.62; Thomas Reid, 18.61); and second in the 3200 meters (Ryan Pace, 12:08.7)
In field events, the boys took first in shot put (Tydon Jones, 40’ 6.5”) and high jump (David Bourgeous, 6’ 2”). Jones also took second in discus (120’ 7”), followed by Caleb Taylor in third (95’). Conner Jensen took second in the long jump (18’ 9”) and Teige White came in third in the high jump (5’ 6”).
The girls had plenty of impressive placements as well, led by Gracie Meeds, who came out on top with personal-best times in both the 100 meters (13.04) and 200 meters (26.74). Close behind her in the 200 were Mattie Johnston (27.21, 2nd) and Saige Murray (27.79).
The girls were also strong at longer distances as Leah Kowallis took first in the 3200 meters (15:48.2), Addilyn Cammack was second in the 800 meters (2.48.2) and Cleo Swain-Schmit third in the 1600 meters (6.44.4).
In hurdles, Mattie Johnston won the 100-meter race (16.08) and Saige Murray was third (16.91), while Emily Robinson (55.1) and Anne Duncan (56.24) took second and third at 300 meters.
In the field, Allee Schulze (26’ 7.25”, 3rd) and Briley Winkler (24’ 8.5”) placed third and fourth in shot put. Sydnee Nielson was fourth in discus (58’ 1”). Johnston took third in long jump (15’ 3”).
This week, the varsity teams had three events on the schedule, starting with a trip to North Logan for the Cache-Box Invitational on Tuesday, then off to Cedar Valley on Wednesday for the CV Airshow Invitational. The busy week is slated to finish on Thursday with a trip to Smithfield for a dual meet with Sky View.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.