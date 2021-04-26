The Bear River boys and girls track and field squads headed to Morgan Invitational on Saturday, April 24 to compete against more than a dozen schools from outside their region, coming away with several first-place finishes and plenty of top 10 results.
The Bear boys took first in the 400-meter race, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay and javelin. The girls didn’t capture any first-place spots, but cracked the top 10 in a wide range of events.
The host Morgan Trojans took first on both the girls (105 points) and boys (84.5 points) sides. The Bear River boys were right on their heels, taking second overall out of 18 schools with 77 points, while the girls earned 33 points to finish ninth out of 15 schools in attendance.
BOYS
The Bear boys were bolstered by first-place finishes in the 400 meters (Braxton Hurst, 23.91 seconds), 4x100 relay (44.26 seconds), 4x400 relay (3 minutes 28.08 seconds) and javelin (Kace Jones, 184 feet 6 inches).
With the exception of Jones’ javelin throw, which beat the second-best toss by more than 30 feet, and Issac Evans’ second-place shot put heave of 45’ 9”, the Bears’ best results came on the track.
In the 100-meter dash, Kace Jones came in fifth (11.35) and Eli Burrell was ninth (11.61). In addition to winning the 400-meter race, Hurst took ninth in the 200 meters (23.91 seconds). Three Bears made the top 10 in the 800 meters: Gabriel Wilson (1:58.67, 2nd), Peter Nielsen (2:04.34, 5th) and Matthew Spotten (2:07.48, 9th).
In hurdles, Grant Roberts took ninth in the 110 meters (17.31) and seventh in the 300 meters (44.79). Will Rhodes finished just behind Roberts in the 300 meters (45.13, 8th).
The boys rounded out their strong relay performances by placing third in the 4x800 (8:41.58).
GIRLS
Naomi Tomlinson had a strong showing for the Bears in the 200-meter (27.35, 6th) and 400-meter (1:01.36, 5th) races. The girls were also solid in the relays, placing third in the 4x100 (53.07) and 4x800 (11:26.53) and finishing seventh in the 4x400 (4:26.20).
Star distance runner Madison White had to settle for third in the 3200 meters, even though her time of 11:39.30 was nearly a second better than her first-place finish in Logan a week earlier. Liz Phillips’ time of 12:15.84 was a personal best and good enough for sixth place.
Hayden Randall cracked the top 10 in the 300-meter hurdles (52.71, 8th).
In field events, the Bears got top-10 placements in four events. Erica Payne took third in shot put (33’ 5.5”) and ninth in discus (80’ 03”). Gracie Riley took seventh in javelin (90’ 0”), while Jenna Kunzler tied for 10th in the high jump (4’ 6”).