Wednesday, Feb. 12: Breakfast egg casserole, tater tots, parfait, fruit in season, blueberry bars

Thursday, Feb. 13: Chicken rice casserole, bread, green beans, cottage cheese & pears, fruit in season, peanut butter bars

Friday, Feb. 14: Meatloaf, roll, baked potato, broccoli, three-bean salad, sugar cookies

Monday, Feb. 17: Closed (President’s Day)

Tuesday, Feb. 11: French dip sandwich, five-way veggies, spinach salad, fruit in season, outrageous bars

The Bear River Valley Senior Center is located at 510 W. 1000 North, Tremonton. Lunch is served at noon every day. Please call ahead to (435) 257-9455 if you can. Bread and milk available most days upon request. Menu is subject to change without notice.

