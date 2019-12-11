Wednesday, Dec. 11: Taco salad, cornbread, cottage cheese & pears, jello cake

Thursday, Dec. 12: Tuna casserole, peas, three-bean salad, oranges, bread, peanut butter bars

Friday, Dec. 13: Turkey steak, stuffing/gravy, Normandy veg, pistachio salad, rolls, surprise cake

Monday, Dec. 16: Beef enchiladas, Mexican veg, green salad, brownies

Tuesday, Dec. 17: Salmon, baked potato, orange Julius, Venetian blend, seven-layer cookie

The Bear River Valley Senior Center is located at 510 W. 1000 North, Tremonton. Lunch is served at noon every day. Please call ahead to (435) 257-9455 if you can. Bread and milk available most days upon request. Menu is subject to change without notice.

