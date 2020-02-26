Wednesday, Feb. 26: Busy day steak, bread, potatoes/gravy, corn, crunchy fruit salad, apple crisp
Thursday, Feb. 27: Spaghetti, green beans, green salad, garlic bread, German chocolate cake
Friday, Feb. 28: Ham, roll, potato bake, carrots, working girl salad
The Bear River Valley Senior Center is located at 510 W. 1000 North, Tremonton. Lunch is served at noon every day. Please call ahead to (435) 257-9455 if you can. Bread and milk available most days upon request. Menu is subject to change without notice.