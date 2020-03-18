Wednesday, March 18: Tuna casserole, peas & carrots, broccoli salad, fruit in season, raisin cookie

Thursday, March 19: Chef salad, muffin, banana, tropical fantasy, cake

Friday, March 20: Salmon, baked potato, Scandinavian veggies, roll, fruity carrot, salad

Monday, March 23: Taco soup, cornbread, beets, banana, lemon pie

Tuesday, March 24: Biscuits & sausage, gravy, corn, parfait, apple crisp

The Bear River Valley Senior Center is located at 510 W. 1000 North, Tremonton. Lunch is served at noon every day. Please call ahead to (435) 257-9455 if you can. Bread and milk available most days upon request. Menu is subject to change without notice.

