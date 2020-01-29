Wednesday, Jan. 29: Tuna casserole, carrots, spinach salad, bread, tropical fruit, 7-layer cookie

Thursday, Jan. 30: Chicken broccoli casserole, rice, carrots, apple raisin salad, lemon bars

Friday, Jan. 31: Turkey steak, potatoes & gravy, green beans, seafoam salad, roll, carrot cake

The Bear River Valley Senior Center is located at 510 W. 1000 North, Tremonton. Lunch is served at noon every day. Please call ahead to (435) 257-9455 if you can. Bread and milk available most days upon request. Menu is subject to change without notice.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.