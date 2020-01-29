Wednesday, Jan. 29: Tuna casserole, carrots, spinach salad, bread, tropical fruit, 7-layer cookie
Thursday, Jan. 30: Chicken broccoli casserole, rice, carrots, apple raisin salad, lemon bars
Friday, Jan. 31: Turkey steak, potatoes & gravy, green beans, seafoam salad, roll, carrot cake
The Bear River Valley Senior Center is located at 510 W. 1000 North, Tremonton. Lunch is served at noon every day. Please call ahead to (435) 257-9455 if you can. Bread and milk available most days upon request. Menu is subject to change without notice.