Wednesday, Feb. 19: Southwestern chicken salad, cornbread, beets, cheesecake
Thursday, Feb. 20: Salisbury steak, bread, potatoes/gravy, cabbage, De Pepe salad, Texas sheet cake
Friday, Feb. 21: Salmon, roll, baked potato, green beans, Orange Julius salad
Monday, Feb. 24: Biscuits & sausage, gravy, parfait, peas & carrots, peach cobbler
Tuesday, Feb. 25: Minestrone soup, ham sandwich, beets, pudding
The Bear River Valley Senior Center is located at 510 W. 1000 North, Tremonton. Lunch is served at noon every day. Please call ahead to (435) 257-9455 if you can. Bread and milk available most days upon request. Menu is subject to change without notice.