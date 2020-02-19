Wednesday, Feb. 19: Southwestern chicken salad, cornbread, beets, cheesecake

Thursday, Feb. 20: Salisbury steak, bread, potatoes/gravy, cabbage, De Pepe salad, Texas sheet cake

Friday, Feb. 21: Salmon, roll, baked potato, green beans, Orange Julius salad

Monday, Feb. 24: Biscuits & sausage, gravy, parfait, peas & carrots, peach cobbler

Tuesday, Feb. 25: Minestrone soup, ham sandwich, beets, pudding

The Bear River Valley Senior Center is located at 510 W. 1000 North, Tremonton. Lunch is served at noon every day. Please call ahead to (435) 257-9455 if you can. Bread and milk available most days upon request. Menu is subject to change without notice.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.