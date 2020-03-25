Wednesday, March 25: French dip, three-bean salad, fruit in season, surprise cake
Thursday, March 26: Green bean cassserole, three-way veggies, bread, spinach salad, 7-layer bars
Friday, March 27: Lemon pepper chicken, rice, broccoli, oranges, roll, Waldorf salad
Advertisement
Monday, March 30: Tater tot casserole, green beans, pistachio salad, lemon bars
Tuesday, March 31: Tamale pie, Normandy veggies, green salad, cornbread, chocolate chip cookie
The Bear River Valley Senior Center is located at 510 W. 1000 North, Tremonton. Lunch is served at noon every day. Please call ahead to (435) 257-9455 if you can. Bread and milk available most days upon request. Menu is subject to change without notice.