Wednesday, Jan. 22: Chicken soup, egg salad sandwich, beets, applesauce, Better Than Cake
Thursday, Jan. 23: Chinese chicken, rice, cabbage, Normandy vegetables, orange, brownie
Friday, Jan. 24: Salmon, baked potato, working girl, Venetian vegetables, roll, apple pudding
Monday, Jan. 27: Tater tot casserole, peas, broccoli salad, bread, apple crisp
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Biscuits & gravy, parfait, corn, orange, blueberry bars
The Bear River Valley Senior Center is located at 510 W. 1000 North, Tremonton. Lunch is served at noon every day. Please call ahead to (435) 257-9455 if you can. Bread and milk available most days upon request. Menu is subject to change without notice.