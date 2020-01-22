Wednesday, Jan. 22: Chicken soup, egg salad sandwich, beets, applesauce, Better Than Cake

Thursday, Jan. 23: Chinese chicken, rice, cabbage, Normandy vegetables, orange, brownie

Friday, Jan. 24: Salmon, baked potato, working girl, Venetian vegetables, roll, apple pudding

Monday, Jan. 27: Tater tot casserole, peas, broccoli salad, bread, apple crisp

Tuesday, Jan. 28: Biscuits & gravy, parfait, corn, orange, blueberry bars

The Bear River Valley Senior Center is located at 510 W. 1000 North, Tremonton. Lunch is served at noon every day. Please call ahead to (435) 257-9455 if you can. Bread and milk available most days upon request. Menu is subject to change without notice.

