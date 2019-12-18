Wednesday, Dec. 18: Tater Tot Casserole, Scandinavian Veg, Acini De Pepe, Bread, Blueberry Bars
Thursday, Dec. 19: Minestrone Soup, Deli Sandwich, Ambrosia, Robert Redford
Friday, Dec. 20: Christmas Dinner — Roast Beef, Potato/Gravy, Cinn/apple Salad, 5 Way Veg, Roll, Candy Cane, Brownies
Monday, Dec. 23: Cod, Mac & Cheese, Green Beans, Cole Slaw, Fruit, Lemon Squares
Tuesday, Dec. 24: Biscuits & Gravy, Peaches, Peas, Fruit, Banana Bars (closing early)
Closed for the holidays. Please join us Thursday, Jan. 2 for a whole New Year of fun, games and great food!
The Bear River Valley Senior Center is located at 510 W. 1000 North, Tremonton. Lunch is served at noon every day. Please call ahead to (435) 257-9455 if you can. Bread and milk available most days upon request. Menu is subject to change without notice.