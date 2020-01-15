Wednesday, Jan. 15: Ham & beans, biscuit, Orange Julius, beets, banana, peanut butter pie

Thursday, Jan. 16: Lasagna, broccoli, green salad, garlic bread, applesauce bars

Friday, Jan. 17: Baked chicken, stuffing, Normandy vegetables, zesty salad, roll, German chocolate cake

Monday, Jan. 20: Closed (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)

Tuesday, Jan. 21: Cowboy delight, 5-way vegetables, fruity carrot salad, bread, pineapple upside down cake

The Bear River Valley Senior Center is located at 510 W. 1000 North, Tremonton. Lunch is served at noon every day. Please call ahead to (435) 257-9455 if you can. Bread and milk available most days upon request. Menu is subject to change without notice.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.