Wednesday, Feb. 5: Sloppy Joe w/bun, macaroni salad, Normandy vegetables, fruit in season, outrageous cookie
Thursday, Feb. 6: Hamballs, rice, broccoli, fruit cup, apple pudding
Friday, Feb. 7: Turkey, stuffing w/gravy, roll, California blend, pistachio fluff
Monday, Feb. 10: Cod, potato bake, carrots, coleslaw, lemon squares
Tuesday, Feb. 11: Beef enchiladas, southwest blend, green salad, pineapple upside-down cake
The Bear River Valley Senior Center is located at 510 W. 1000 North, Tremonton. Lunch is served at noon every day. Please call ahead to (435) 257-9455 if you can. Bread and milk available most days upon request. Menu is subject to change without notice.