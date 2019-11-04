The Bear River volleyball team wrapped up its season last week in the 4A state tournament, dropping two matches at Utah Valley University to cap off a challenging season.
After taking down Canyon View 3-1 in Garland on Oct. 26 to advance to the tournament, the Bears traveled to Orem on Tuesday, Oct. 29, where they faced No. 1-seeded Juan Diego in the second round of the playoffs.
After dropping the first set to the Soaring Eagle, Bear River bounced back and took the second set, 25-14, but ended up losing the match by a score of 3-1. That dropped the Bears into the consolation bracket, where they came up short in a 3-0 loss to Uintah later in the day.
Fellow Region 11 school Green Canyon won the tournament 3-1 over Desert Hills, which pulled upsets over Juan Diego and Sky View to reach the championship match.
Bear River finished the season with an overall mark of 5-16, including a 2-8 record and a fifth-place finish in region play.