As it always seems to do, the Bear River wrestling team put on a dominant showing as it headed to Wyoming for an annual invitational tournament.
The Bears headed to Evanston, Wyoming on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14, for the Evanston Invitational. Once again they came back with a first-place trophy for both the junior varsity and varsity squads. Bear River’s Maverick Skinner was named the outstanding wrestler of the tournament, and several Bears took first place in their divisions, including Skinner, Trent Ward, Jackson Howard, Paxton Smith, Zack Phillips and Jeshua Koch.
Up next, the team had a busy week scheduled prior to Christmas. They hosted Green Canyon on Tuesday in the first region meet of the season, then on Wednesday will host a tri-dual with Evanston, Wymoing and Morgan, starting at 4:30 p.m. After that, the varsity is off to a big tournament in Las Vegas this weekend.