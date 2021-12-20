The Bear River boys wrestling team picked up a big, satisfying win over their rivals to the south last week, dominating the upper weight classes as they won eight of 14 matches and defeated Box Elder by a final score of 46-32.
The Bears took seven wins by fall and one by major decision in dispatching the Bees.
At 106 pounds, Bear River’s Daxton Bingham got the win, pinning Box Elder’s Mason Bingham (1:30).
Kade Ward got the win for the Bears at 113 pounds, pinning the Bees’ Boston Tucker (1:03).
Box Elder prevailed in the next three weight classes as Bridger Ricks defeated Max Miller (fall, 3:26), Brandon Murray took down Chester Kunzler (fall, 5:04), and Jackson Ricks pinned Ty Hawkes (major decision, 8-0).
At 138 pounds, Tyson Hirschi got the win for the Bears over Chandler Lamb (fall, 2:36).
Box Elder’s Darant Johnson took down Braegger Richards (fall, 2:20) at 144 pounds, while Dustin Douglas got the win for Bear River at 150 pounds over Maximus Martinez (fall, 2:57).
Box Elder got wins at 157 and 165 pounds, as Jayden Whetton beat Kyle Detwiler (major decision, 10-2) and Conner Zamani prevailed over Skyler Yeates (fall, 4:09).
River Smith added to the Bears’ total with an 11-0 major decision over Jordan Morse at 175 pounds, and Bear River finished off a victorious team effort with wins at 190 pounds (Kwade Kosoff def. Kyler Horne, fall, 0:45); Kaeson Burn def. Justin Christensen, fall, 1:33); Carson Pond def. Cody Kaleikini, fall, 3:11).
The rivalry matchup with the Bees was sandwiched between two large tournaments.
The Bears competed in the Juab Winter Classic on Dec. 10, coming away with team wins over North Summit, Salem Hills and South Sevier while dropping results to Blackfoot (Idaho), Juab, Millard, Uintah, Westlake and Fremont.
After topping Box Elder, the Bears headed to Weber High on Dec. 17 for the Jody Warren Duals, where they swept the competition with team wins over Weber, Ben Lomond, Sky View, Tooele and Vallivue (Idaho).