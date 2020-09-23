Bear River’s Erika Olsen is proving herself a force to be reckoned with, remaining undefeated in singles tennis after two more victories last week.
On the road at Logan last Tuesday, Olsen topped Nicole Lambert in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2 in No. 1 singles. She followed up that performance with a win over Ridgeline’s Madi Brenchley in a closer contest, 7-6, 6-4, on Thursday.
Also winning both of their matches last week were the tandem of Carisa and Shannon Epling. The Eplings defeated Amie Liu and Jennie Leo of Logan, 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday, then won again at home Thursday over Emma Hansen and Ellie Carlston of Ridgeline in three sets, taking a hard-fought 7-6 victory in the first set. They dropped the second set 4-6, but stormed back with a 6-0 win in the third to take the match.
The Bears narrowly missed earning team wins in both duals last week, falling 2-3 overall at Logan and again at home to Ridgeline.
Against Logan, Bear River’s Kelby Jensen fell 3-6, 0-6 to Kennedy Jenkins, while Katie Jo Litchfield lost 0-6, 1-6 to Libby Parker. In doubles, the Bears’ Maddie Bywater and Jessa Carlson lost a tough match to Staeli Ellis and Norah Perry, 3-6, 3-6.
Against Ridgeline, Jensen fell 0-6, 1-6 to Meera Gardner in No. 2 singles while Bywater lost 2-6, 2-6 to Myriam Anderson in No. 3 singles. In the other doubles match, Carlson and Brooklyn Francom kept things close but ended up losing 4-6, 4-6 to Lauren Ellis and Alicia Smith.
Region duals continue this week, with Bear River having the luxury of staying home. The Bears hosted Green Canyon on Tuesday and will welcome Sky View to Garland on Thursday afternoon to wrap up Region 11 play before next week’s region championships at Green Canyon.