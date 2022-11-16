Bear River’s Kate Dahle winds up for a pitch against Sky View Friday, April 15, 2022 in Garland. Dahle officially signed to play softball at BYU at a signing ceremony last week at Bear River High School.
Star pitcher Kate Dahle officially signed to play softball at BYU at a signing ceremony last week at Bear River High School.
Kate Dahle has made a habit of turning away one flustered batter after another during her storied Bear River High career, and now she’ll get the chance to do it on a national stage.
Numerous college softball programs have taken note of Dahle’s pitching prowess, including Brigham Young University, where she will play next year while pursuing a degree in communications after signing with the Cougars last week.
Dahle, who had already made a verbal commitment to BYU earlier this year, made it official during a signing ceremony Nov. 9 at BRHS.
“Kate will be a great asset to the Cougars as she not only brings her softball skills, but is a leader on and off the field and kind to those around her,” BRHS Athletics wrote in a message following the move. “Best of Luck on your future at BYU!”
In announcing the signing, BYU head coach Gordon Eakin cited Dahle’s “Division I velocity and movement,” among other attributes.
“She is very coachable and makes quick improvements when shown new things,” Eakin said. “Kate will be an integral part of our pitching staff moving into the Big 12. We are excited that she chose BYU.”
Dahle has been a multi-sport star for the Bears with multiple all-region honors in volleyball and basketball, but it’s her command in the circle that has had her firmly on the radar of college recruiters.
Last season, Dahle ranked third in ERA (1.38) and fourth in strikeouts (231) among all high school players in Utah, and first in both categories in the 4A classification. She’s a two-time selection to the 4A all-state, all-region and all-area first teams.
In addition to starring for the Bears, Dahle has also played competitive softball with USA Athletics, which praised her “work ethic, passion and commitment to her sport” in a recent post on the organization’s Facebook page.
“BYU is not only getting a productive pitcher, they are also getting an all around impact player in Kate.”
As Eakin mentioned, Dahle joins BYU softball during an exciting time as the school’s athletic programs get ready for the move to the Big 12 Conference next year. Powerhouse programs Oklahoma and Texas may be bolting for the Southeastern Conference, but there will still be plenty of top-notch competition among the remaining Big 12 schools.
Before she leaves the Bear River Valley for Provo, Dahle has some unfinished business as the senior ace prepares to lead the Bears into another softball season with high expectations. After winning the state title two seasons ago, Dahle and the Bears finished as runners up to Ridgeline last season.
