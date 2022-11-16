Support Local Journalism

Kate Dahle has made a habit of turning away one flustered batter after another during her storied Bear River High career, and now she’ll get the chance to do it on a national stage.

Numerous college softball programs have taken note of Dahle’s pitching prowess, including Brigham Young University, where she will play next year while pursuing a degree in communications after signing with the Cougars last week.


