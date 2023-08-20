A week after standing tall in a season-opening win at home, the Bear River defense struggled on the road last Friday in a high-scoring loss to Morgan.
The Trojans found multiple ways to score on offense and special teams in a 59-24 blowout of the visiting Bears on Friday night.
Tydon Jones scored on a short run late in the first quarter to get Bear River on the board and tie the game at 7-7. Stone Higley kicked a 30-yard field goal at the end of the first half.
In the second half, Jace Roberts caught touchdown passes of 80 and 11 yards from Owen Olsen to complete the Bears' scoring for the night.
Bear River gave up 59 points after allowing just 7 against Cedar Valley in the season opener on Aug. 11. The Trojans amassed more than 500 yards of offense and did not turn the ball over, while the Bears gave it away three times.
Olsen finished with 328 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Jones led the ground game with 97 yards and a score, while Roberts had a huge receiving night with 165 yards and the two touchdown receptions.
Up next, the Bears (1-1) hope to tighten things up on defense heading into the annual Golden Spike rivalry showdown with Box Elder this Friday night in Brigham City. The home team has typically had the upper hand in the long-running series, but the Bees escaped Garland with a 29-13 win last year, providing plenty of motivation for Bear River to return the favor this time around.
The Bees sit at 2-0 after starting the season with wins over Kearns and Mountain Crest.
