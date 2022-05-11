With two weeks left in the regular season, the mission was clear for the Bear River baseball team. Two other teams were vying for the Region 11 title, and the Bears were to face both of them to wrap up the region schedule.
After winning their series with Mountain Crest the week before, Bear River took on Ridgeline last week with a region championship at stake, and the Bears responded by playing some of their best ball of the year.
In the first game, which was delayed until Wednesday due to rain on Tuesday, the Bears came out on top in Garland, 3-1.
With Bear River leading 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Alec Callister hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Hunter Smoot, who had tripled in the Bears’ previous at bat. The Riverhawks plated their only run of the afternoon in the top of the sixth, after which Bears pitcher Ashton Harrow clamped down and closed the deal in the seventh.
The series shifted on Thursday to Millville, where Bear River slammed the door on the Riverhawks in a 10-1 victory to secure the Region 11 crown and a likely high seed in the upcoming state 4A tournament.
Hunter Harrow allowed just two hits while going the distance on the mound, with the hosts’ lone run coming in the first inning. Meanwhile, the Bears turned the game into a slugfest with Ashton Harrow, Gehrig Marble, Easton Potter and Hunter Smoot all sending one over the fence.
The Bears did themselves one better on Friday in an 11-1 rout of the Riverhawks to complete the series sweep in their home and regular-season finale, warding off Mountain Crest’s bid to claim a share of the region title in the process.
As the No. 5 seed in the 4A state tournament, Bear River is set to host No. 12 Sky View in a best of three-series this week, with game one slated for 4 p.m. Thursday in Garland. The series continues Friday, with game two starting at 1 p.m. and if necessary, a third and decisive contest later that afternoon.
The Bears went 3-0 against the Bobcats in the regular season, winning each game by at least five runs. The winner of this week’s series will face either Snow Canyon or Logan in bracket play Monday, May 16 at Dixie State University in St. George.